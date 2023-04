Sphera Franchise Group Reaches 100 KFC Restaurants In Romania

Sphera Franchise Group Reaches 100 KFC Restaurants In Romania. Sphera Franchise Group, which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has reached the milestone of 100 KFC restaurants in Romania which employ more than 3,700 people countrywide, from over 20 nationalities, including South Africa, Sri Lanka, Dominican Republic, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]