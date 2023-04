Fox Com Serv Distribution Posts 24% Growth in Revenue to RON447M in 2022

Fox Com Serv Distribution Posts 24% Growth in Revenue to RON447M in 2022. FOX Com Serv Distribution, the largest company of the Fox Group, ended 2022 with RON447 million (more than EUR90 million) revenue, an increase of 24% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]