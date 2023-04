OMV Petrom reports subdued operations in all segments for Q1

OMV Petrom reports subdued operations in all segments for Q1. The total hydrocarbon production of OMV Petrom decreased by 4.1% YoY to 116.3 kboe (thousand barrels of oil equivalent) per day in Q1, according to the company’s operations update. The production of oil decreased by 3.9% YoY to 56 kboe/d and the natural gas production by 4.3% YoY to 60.3 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]