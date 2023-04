Romania’s automobile production up 5% YoY in Q1

Romania’s automobile production up 5% YoY in Q1. The automobile production of the two Romanian carmakers Dacia/Renault and Ford (Otosan) increased by almost 5% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022, to 142,756 units, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM). In March, however, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]