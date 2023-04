Grain Trader Transylvania Invest Sees Turnover Almost Double in 2022

Grain trader Transylvania Invest, owned by Gorban family, ended 2022 with RON423.5 million turnover, up 75% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on public data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]