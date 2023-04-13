 
Tribunal cancelled zoning plan allowing developers to build over a park, Bucharest mayor says
Tribunal cancelled zoning plan allowing developers to build over a park, Bucharest mayor says.

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan recently announced that the Bucharest Tribunal has cancelled the Urban Zoning Plan (PUZ) of Tineretului Park, a document approved in 2005 that allowed for the construction of buildings on several hectares of the park. Numerous buildings have been already been (...)

