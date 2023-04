Romania’s annual inflation rate eases to 14.5% in March

Romania’s annual inflation rate eases to 14.5% in March. Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 14.5% in March, from 15.5% the month before, the statistics institute INS announced on April 13. Consumer prices increased by 1% in March vs February. Food prices rose by 21.56% YoY in March 2023 and by 1.89% compared to the previous month, the same (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]