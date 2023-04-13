Romanian women’s handball and gymnastics teams qualify for World Championships

Romanian women's handball and gymnastics teams qualify for World Championships. The Romanian women's national handball team defeated Portugal on Wednesday, April 12, with a score of 28-24 (13-8) in the second leg of the playoff phase of the 2023 World Championship, qualifying for the final tournament for the 26th time in history. The top scorers of the match were Santiago (...)