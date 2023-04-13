Romanian actress Ana Ularu stars in Amazon's new number one series The Power

Romanian actress Ana Ularu stars in Amazon's new number one series The Power. After the February international premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival of the series Spy/Master (HBO Max), where she plays one of the main roles, Romanian actress Ana Ularu recently premiered in The Power (Amazon Prime), a nine-episode series in which she stars alongside Toni (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]