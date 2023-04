Prefera Foods Sells Brands and Distribution to Morad Group for EUR3.25M

Prefera Foods of entrepreneur Raul Ciurtin has sold Prefera Trading SRL to the Morad Group. Prefera Trading, previously 100% owned by Prefera Foods, holds a number of food brands and handles their distribution.