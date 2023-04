Fashion Retailer LPP Plans to Open 50 to 55 New Stores in 2023

Polish-held LPP, one of the largest fashion retailers in Romania by revenue, has budgeted 50-55 new store openings this year, a faster progress than in 2022 when it opened 42. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]