April 18, 2023

RO president rules out wage or personnel cuts among public sector employees
Apr 18, 2023

RO president rules out wage or personnel cuts among public sector employees.

Just before Easter, on Good Friday, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis made firm statements against fiscal austerity policies, saying that as long "as he has a voice in this country," nobody will dare to make redundant any employee in the public sector or cut wages in order to curtail the (...)

ROCA Investments Sells Its Stake In Romcargo Maritim ROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group and the most dynamic private equity company in Romania, has announced that it sold the shares held in port operator Romcargo Maritim following a three-year restructuring process.

European Commission Urges Romania To Remove Restrictions On Electricity Export The European Commission found that Romania did not fulfill its obligations assumed in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) by restricting the export of electricity, as per a press statement of the Community (...)

Poland's Alsendo, Held By Private Equity Fund Abris Capital, Acquires Romanian Company Ecolet Polish company Alsendo, a provider of tech-enabled delivery management solutions in Central Europe, held by ESG transformation specialist investor Abris Capital Partners, has acquired Romanian company Ecolet, a leading B2X focused parcel services platform in Romania and (...)

Romania's first climate lawsuit underway as NGOs push for more ambitious goals The first climate lawsuit in Romania, initiated by the Declic Association, is underway in Cluj and is supported by other environmental organizations. 2Celsius president Raul Cazan said he believes that the case is necessary because Romania has become a graveyard for second-hand vehicles the (...)

Finance Ministry Raises Record Amount Of Over RON3B At Debut Of Fidelis Govt Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange Romania's finance ministry has attracted RON716 million and EUR473 million (values totaling RON3 billion – EUR618.4 million) through the first primary offering for the sale of government bonds for retail investors (FIDELIS) held in 2023 through the systems of the Bucharest Stock (...)

Romania's ciorba radauteana ranked 14th best soup in the world Ciorba radauteana, a traditional soup originating in the Romanian region of Radauti, Suceava county, was ranked as the 14th best soup in the world in a list put together by Taste Atlas. With a score of 4.6 out of 5, ciorba radauteana managed to shortly secure the 12th spot for Romania before (...)

EC calls on Romania to remove restrictions on the export of electricity The European Commission (EC) said it decided to open an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Romania for restricting the export of electricity. According to the EC, Romania restricts the export of electricity “through a measure that is incompatible with Articles 35 and (...)

 


