RO president rules out wage or personnel cuts among public sector employees

RO president rules out wage or personnel cuts among public sector employees. Just before Easter, on Good Friday, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis made firm statements against fiscal austerity policies, saying that as long "as he has a voice in this country," nobody will dare to make redundant any employee in the public sector or cut wages in order to curtail the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]