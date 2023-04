Romania’s CA gap shrinks by 15% YoY in February

Romania’s CA gap shrinks by 15% YoY in February. The current account (CA) deficit of Romania narrowed by 15% YoY to EUR 1.67 bln in February, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. In January, the CA gap had shrunk by 12% YoY to EUR 1 bln. The CA gap in the 12 months to February decreased for the second month in a row to EUR 26.2 bln (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]