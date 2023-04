Use of primary energy resources down 6.4% YoY in Jan-Feb

Use of primary energy resources down 6.4% YoY in Jan-Feb. The use of primary energy resources in Romania, in the first two months of the year, decreased to 5.16 mln tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) – 6.4% less compared to the same period last year according to the statistics office INS. Out of this, 3.03 mln toe was from local resources (2.9% more YoY) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]