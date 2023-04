Rompetrol Rafinare Aims for 13.5% Profit Growth, to $102.5M, in 2023

Rompetrol Rafinare Aims for 13.5% Profit Growth, to $102.5M, in 2023. For 2023, Rompetrol Rafinare, a company part of KMG International and owner of Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries, has budgeted $102.45 million net profit, up 13.46% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]