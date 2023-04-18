Romanian gymnast wins bronze at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Romanian gymnast wins bronze at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Romanian gymnast Sabrina Maneca-Voinea won the bronze medal in the final of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antalya, Turkey. Sabrina Maneca-Voinea received 13.566 points from the judges after her performance. The Romanian gymnast was surpassed by British gymnasts Jessica