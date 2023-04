Trencadis Hits RON4M Net Profit in 2022, Double 2021 Level

Trencadis, a technology company that has become a major solutions provider for the public sector, ended 2022 with RON4 million net profit, double the 2021 level, in line with Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]