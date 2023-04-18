Romanian Post opens first office for the visually impaired in Bucharest

Romanian Post opens first office for the visually impaired in Bucharest. The Romanian Post recently opened its first post office adapted to the needs of people with visual impairments in Bucharest. The Romanian Post office number 39 in Bucharest is adapted “in such a way that when a person with visual impairments crosses its threshold, they can easily obtain the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]