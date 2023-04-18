Unique gourmet concept opened within One Herăstrău Towers, with an investment of 1 million euros: Le Manoir Gourmet Market

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the opening within One Herăstrău Towers development of a unique concept store, offering access to an exclusive range of selected gourmet products for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]