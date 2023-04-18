Survey: Over Half Of Bucharest Stock Exchange Investors Are More Interested In Buying Than Selling Shares On Stock Market In 2023



Survey: Over Half Of Bucharest Stock Exchange Investors Are More Interested In Buying Than Selling Shares On Stock Market In 2023.

Over half of investors at the Bucharest Stock Market are more interested in buying than selling shares on the stock market in 2023, which is an important aspect amid potential offerings and placements expected to take place both on the Main Market and on the AeRO market, an alternative trading (...)