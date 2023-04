Dacia Sales Surge 34.3% YoY To 171,789 Units In Q1/2023

Dacia Sales Surge 34.3% YoY To 171,789 Units In Q1/2023. Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by French group Renault, said its sales grew by 34.3% year-over-year to 171,789 units in the first quarter of 2023, as per data provided by Dacia. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]