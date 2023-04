VR Business Capital Buys 49% Stake In Sfera Credit

VR Business Capital Buys 49% Stake In Sfera Credit. Investment fund VR Business Capital, controlled by Victor Angelescu, has acquired 49% of the shares of Sfera Credit, a non-banking financial institution that grants online loans, a business that is starting to gain ground on the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]