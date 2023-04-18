ROCA Investments Sells Its Stake In Romcargo MaritimROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group and the most dynamic private equity company in Romania, has announced that it sold the shares held in port operator Romcargo Maritim following a three-year restructuring process.
Romania's ciorba radauteana ranked 14th best soup in the worldCiorba radauteana, a traditional soup originating in the Romanian region of Radauti, Suceava county, was ranked as the 14th best soup in the world in a list put together by Taste Atlas. With a score of 4.6 out of 5, ciorba radauteana managed to shortly secure the 12th spot for Romania before (...)
EC calls on Romania to remove restrictions on the export of electricityThe European Commission (EC) said it decided to open an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Romania for restricting the export of electricity. According to the EC, Romania restricts the export of electricity “through a measure that is incompatible with Articles 35 and (...)