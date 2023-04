Fashion Retailer Takko Plans to Open 7 New Stores in Romania in 2023

Low-price fashion retailer Takko, which has been operating in Romania for more than 15 years, has budgeted seven new stores for 2023, but the actual opening pace will depend on the progress of the retail project inauguration. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]