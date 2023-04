Mariana Gheorghe No Longer Runs For A New Term In ING Group’s Supervisory Board

Mariana Gheorghe will no longer run for a new term in the Supervisory Board of ING Group, therefore the Group has started the process of recruiting a replacement, according to ING Group's annual report for 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]