Eurostat: Romania sees largest population decline, Bucharest the highest increase

Eurostat: Romania sees largest population decline, Bucharest the highest increase. Romania has registered the largest absolute population decline in the last decade, with over one million residents, in the EU. At the same time, the Ilfov-Bucharest area is the region with the highest percentage increase in population, over 40%, according to data collected by Eurostat after the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]