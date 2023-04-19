Computer program developed by Romanian students to run on the International Space Station
Apr 19, 2023
Computer program developed by Romanian students to run on the International Space Station.
Three students from RobotX, a high school robotics team from the city of Hunedoara, Romania, developed a computer program that will run on the International Space Station (ISS) this spring to assess the vegetation's health on planet Earth. Their program was chosen in a contest organized by the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]