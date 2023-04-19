Finance Ministry Raises Record Amount Of Over RON3B At Debut Of Fidelis Govt Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Finance Ministry Raises Record Amount Of Over RON3B At Debut Of Fidelis Govt Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romania's finance ministry has attracted RON716 million and EUR473 million (values totaling RON3 billion – EUR618.4 million) through the first primary offering for the sale of government bonds for retail investors (FIDELIS) held in 2023 through the systems of the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]