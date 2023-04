Poland's Alsendo, Held By Private Equity Fund Abris Capital, Acquires Romanian Company Ecolet

Poland's Alsendo, Held By Private Equity Fund Abris Capital, Acquires Romanian Company Ecolet. Polish company Alsendo, a provider of tech-enabled delivery management solutions in Central Europe, held by ESG transformation specialist investor Abris Capital Partners, has acquired Romanian company Ecolet, a leading B2X focused parcel services platform in Romania and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]