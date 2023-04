Artego Announces Distribution Of Its 2022 Net Profit Of RON12.3M

Artego Announces Distribution Of Its 2022 Net Profit Of RON12.3M. Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu-Jiu (ARTE.RO) has informed the Romanian capital market of the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 19, 2023 regarding the distribution of the company's 2022 net profit in the amount of RON12.3 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]