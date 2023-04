Chinese contractor of Volkswagen to open production line in Romania

Chinese group Kunshan Huguang Automotive Electric, through its Germany-registered subsidiary KSHG Auto Harness GmbH, seeks to launch a production line in CT Park II Deva in central Romania, where it would produce parts for the Volkswagen group. The production line would generate 400 workplaces (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]