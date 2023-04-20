5 to Go Close to 500 Coffee Shops in Romania5 to go coffee shop chain, the largest such chain in Romania, has opened almost 50 shops since the beginning of the year and is to overshoot the 500 mark, almost half of which in Bucharest, the company said.
PV Installation Distributor Keno Enters RomaniaPoland’s Keno, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of complete photovoltaic installations, has opened a subsidiary in Romania to distribute its own panel and heat pump brands in the country.
Impetum Investments and Agista Own 30% in Bittnet GroupImpetum Investments, a division of Impetum Group and investment fund Agista, which is expecting authorization, have become shareholders of Bittnet Group, a Romanian IT group listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, following completion of a RON32 million capital (...)
Law Firm Filip & Company Advises Alsendo in Acquisition of EcoletLaw firm Filip & Company assisted Alsendo, a Polish delivery management tech solutions provider in Central Europe held by private equity fund manager Abris, in the buying the majority stake in Ecolet, a Romanian logistics and courier service company, which operates in Romania and (...)