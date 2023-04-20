STS Romania receives European award for locating and saving Ukrainian man lost in the mountains

STS Romania receives European award for locating and saving Ukrainian man lost in the mountains. Romania's Special Telecommunications Service - STS received the "AML & Rescue Award" at the EENA 112 Awards 2023 for the way it handled an emergency call from a Ukrainian refugee lost in the mountains of Suceava county. The European Emergency Number Association (EENA) said that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]