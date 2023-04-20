Fondul Proprietatea sells minority stakes in Enel’s Romanian subsidiaries for RON 650 mln

Fondul Proprietatea sells minority stakes in Enel’s Romanian subsidiaries for RON 650 mln. Fondul Proprietatea (FP), an investment fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange that holds minority stakes in large Romanian energy companies, will sell its minority stakes in Italian group Enel’s Romanian subsidiaries for a total of RON 650 million (EUR 132 mln). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]