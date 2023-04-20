Romanian government bond issues worth RON 3 bln start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian government bond issues worth RON 3 bln start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Five Romanian government bond issues worth a combined RON 3 billion (EUR 618 mln) started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Tuesday, April 18. The five bond issues, three of which are in local currency (RON) and two in euro (EUR), were carried out through a public offering on (...)