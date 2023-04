Romania Ends 2022 with 5.6% Unemployment Rate, Flat from 2021

Romania Ends 2022 with 5.6% Unemployment Rate, Flat from 2021. Romania in 2022 registered a 5.6% unemployment rate (464,400 persons), a level similar to the 2021 one, as the employment rate for people aged between 20-64 reached 68.5%, up 1.4% from the previoys year, in line with data the country’s statistics board INS published on Thursday, April (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]