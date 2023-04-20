Romanian female athletes shine at European Weightlifting Championships

Romanian female athletes shine at European Weightlifting Championships. Romanian athletes Loredana Toma, Mihaela Cambei, and Andreea Cotruța each won three gold medals at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan. Toma dominated the snatch competition, winning gold with a 110 kg lift, although she missed her last attempt at 115 kg. The silver medal went (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]