Trentemøller returns to Bucharest for September show

Trentemøller returns to Bucharest for September show. Danish electronic musician Trentemøller will return to Bucharest in September for a concert at Arenele Romane. According to the organizers, the Romanian band Golan (hybrid) will open the show scheduled for September 7. Trentemøller will take the stage with a live band consisting of Icelandic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]