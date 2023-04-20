Is vocational training mandatory for employees? If participation in vocational training programmes is not ensured due to lack of financial resources, what are the risks for the company?



Law no. 53/2003 Labour Code, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, stipulates that employers are obliged to ensure participation in vocational training programmes for all employees, as follows: a) at least once every 2 years, if they have at least 21 employees; b) at least once (...)