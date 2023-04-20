Maria Dănilă becomes first Romanian woman to climb Annapurna peak in Himalayas

Maria Dănilă becomes first Romanian woman to climb Annapurna peak in Himalayas. Mountaineer Maria Dănilă recently became the first Romanian woman to climb the Annapurna Peak in the Himalayas, reaching an altitude of 8,091 meters, following a 17-hour ascent. Maria’s achievement was announced Wednesday afternoon by the Romanian Alpine Club - Braşov, of which she is a member. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]