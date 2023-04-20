NEPI Rockcastle to open new mall in Craiova, southern Romania, following EUR 125 mln investment

NEPI Rockcastle to open new mall in Craiova, southern Romania, following EUR 125 mln investment. NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, will open a new mall in the southern Romania city of Craiova in October 2023 after a EUR 125 million investment. Located in the northern part of the city, Promenada Craiova shopping zone will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]