April 20, 2023

NEPI Rockcastle to open new mall in Craiova, southern Romania, following EUR 125 mln investment
NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, will open a new mall in the southern Romania city of Craiova in October 2023 after a EUR 125 million investment. Located in the northern part of the city, Promenada Craiova shopping zone will (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.33B from Banks on April 20 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.33 billion from banks on Thursday (April 20) selling government paper in two auctions at annual average yields of 7.32% and 7.43%.

NEPI Rockcastle Plans to Open Promenada Craiova in October 2023 Developer NEPI Rockcastle plans to open the Promenada Craiova mall in October 2023, following a more than EUR125 million investment. The mall will include more than 150 stores.

5 to Go Close to 500 Coffee Shops in Romania 5 to go coffee shop chain, the largest such chain in Romania, has opened almost 50 shops since the beginning of the year and is to overshoot the 500 mark, almost half of which in Bucharest, the company said.

PV Installation Distributor Keno Enters Romania Poland’s Keno, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of complete photovoltaic installations, has opened a subsidiary in Romania to distribute its own panel and heat pump brands in the country.

Impetum Investments and Agista Own 30% in Bittnet Group Impetum Investments, a division of Impetum Group and investment fund Agista, which is expecting authorization, have become shareholders of Bittnet Group, a Romanian IT group listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, following completion of a RON32 million capital (...)

Law Firm Filip & Company Advises Alsendo in Acquisition of Ecolet Law firm Filip & Company assisted Alsendo, a Polish delivery management tech solutions provider in Central Europe held by private equity fund manager Abris, in the buying the majority stake in Ecolet, a Romanian logistics and courier service company, which operates in Romania and (...)

Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program Romanian entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, who became internationally famous after building 1 meter of highway to protest the lack of highways in Romania’s north-eastern region, is now trying to expand an educational program aimed at promoting reading through a network of container libraries. The (...)

 


