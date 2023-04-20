Brasov Becomes Biggest Regional Residential Market in Romania after Bucharest-Ilfov in Q1
Apr 20, 2023
Brasov Becomes Biggest Regional Residential Market in Romania after Bucharest-Ilfov in Q1.
Brasov has become the biggest regional residential market in Romania after Bucharest-Ilfov and ahead of Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca in the first quarter of this year, real estate consultant SVN Romania says in a report based on the official statistics and the data of its Brasov (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]