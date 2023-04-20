Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program

Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program. Romanian entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, who became internationally famous after building 1 meter of highway to protest the lack of highways in Romania’s north-eastern region, is now trying to expand an educational program aimed at promoting reading through a network of container libraries. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]