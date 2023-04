Law Firm Filip & Company Advises Alsendo in Acquisition of Ecolet

Law Firm Filip & Company Advises Alsendo in Acquisition of Ecolet. Law firm Filip & Company assisted Alsendo, a Polish delivery management tech solutions provider in Central Europe held by private equity fund manager Abris, in the buying the majority stake in Ecolet, a Romanian logistics and courier service company, which operates in Romania and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]