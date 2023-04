NEPI Rockcastle Plans to Open Promenada Craiova in October 2023

Developer NEPI Rockcastle plans to open the Promenada Craiova mall in October 2023, following a more than EUR125 million investment. The mall will include more than 150 stores. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]