Fitch: Romania among CEE countries facing highest decarbonisation transition risks

Fitch: Romania among CEE countries facing highest decarbonisation transition risks. Poland, Bulgaria and Romania have the highest decarbonisation transition risks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), an analysis conducted by the international rating agency Fitch shows. CEE national energy and climate plans estimate their investment needs averaging 3.9% of GDP annually until (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]