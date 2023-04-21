Romania’s financial regulator begins bankruptcy proceedings against insurer Euroins

Romania’s financial regulator begins bankruptcy proceedings against insurer Euroins. Romanian financial sector authority ASF has formally filed in court a bankruptcy request for the insurance company Euroins. The leading player on the local market until March this year when it lost its licence, Euroins is the subsidiary of the Bulgarian insurer part of the Eurohold group that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]