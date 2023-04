Official statistics: Romania had 949 km of highways at the end of 2022



Romania ended 2022 with 949 km of highways, representing only 5.4% of the total national roads, the official statistics institute INS said in its latest report. At the end of 2021, there were 931 km of highways in the country, according to Biziday.ro. On December 31, 2022, public roads in (...)