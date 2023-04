Santierul Naval Orsova Logs RON4.2M Net Loss, RON58M Revenues, Down 22% in 2022 YOY

Santierul Naval Orsova Logs RON4.2M Net Loss, RON58M Revenues, Down 22% in 2022 YOY. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova ended 2022 with net losses of RON4.2 million, from a RON154,000 loss in 2021. The company posted RON58.3 million revenues, down 22% from 2021 amid declining shipbuilding activities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]