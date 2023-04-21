Ana Andreea Beatrice secures second consecutive continental title for Romania in women's wrestling

Ana Andreea Beatrice won the gold medal for Romania in the 55 kg category at the European Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, after defeating Hungary's Erika Bognar. The victory secured Romania's second consecutive continental title in women's wrestling. "Gold! Gold medal for Romania and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]