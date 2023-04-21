 
Romaniapress.com

April 21, 2023

Ana Andreea Beatrice secures second consecutive continental title for Romania in women's wrestling
Apr 21, 2023

Ana Andreea Beatrice secures second consecutive continental title for Romania in women's wrestling.

Ana Andreea Beatrice won the gold medal for Romania in the 55 kg category at the European Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, after defeating Hungary's Erika Bognar. The victory secured Romania’s second consecutive continental title in women's wrestling. "Gold! Gold medal for Romania and (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania Sells EUR500M Bonds at 9% Yield Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) on Friday night sold EUR500 million worth of bonds at a yield of 9% per annum, as part of the EUR1 billion bond issue the shareholders approved in order to meet the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (...)

Unita Turism Sells Fantanele Complex to Transilvania Quest for EUR5M Unita Turism Holding, which operates several hotels in Romania, has sold the Fantanele complex by the Belis Lake, Cluj County, to Cluj-based Transilvania Quest for EUR5 million, Transilvania Business reports.

Romania Had 949 Kilometers of Highway at End of 2022 Romania had 949 kilometers of highway at the end of last year, 18 more than in 2021, which account for 1% of the total public road network and 5.4% of the national road network, National Statistics Institute data published on Friday (...)

Romanians generate over 100,000 tons of e-waste annually, only a third is recycled Romanians generate annually over 100,000 tons of electronic and electrical waste (e-waste), making Romania one of the most polluted European states, even though there are countries that produce much larger quantities of waste. What's worse, the collection rate reaches 35% in Romania by the (...)

Romanian students win first place at US Seismic Design Competition The SDC-UTCN team from the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN) has once again won first place at the 20th edition of the international seismic engineering competition "2023 Undergraduate Seismic Design Competition.” The contest took place from April 11 to 14 in San Francisco, California, (...)

Night of Museums returns in May with special Romania-Moldova edition The 19th edition of the Night of Museums, one of the highly anticipated cultural events of the year, will take place next month with a varied program of exhibitions, artistic experiments, screenings, presentations, performances, workshops, street and indoor animations, concerts, and interactive (...)

Mecanica Ceahlau 2022 Net Profit, Up 8% To RON1.9M Piatra Neamt-based farming machinery producer Mecanica Ceahlau reported RON1.86 million net profit in 2022, 8% above the 2021 level of RON1.7 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |